Financial Contrast: ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) & Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04% Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProSomnus and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.

ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Artivion has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.48%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than Artivion.

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and Artivion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $21.46 million 3.74 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Artivion $313.79 million 1.91 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -20.08

ProSomnus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

