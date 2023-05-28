First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

