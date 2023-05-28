First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.48%.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
