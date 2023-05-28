First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $5,279,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 869,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.