First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 87,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.