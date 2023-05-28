First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,282.26 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,267.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,113.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

