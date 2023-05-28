First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

