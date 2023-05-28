First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

