First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 154.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

