First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.