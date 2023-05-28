First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NYSE NVO opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

