First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BICK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BICK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

