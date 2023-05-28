First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the April 30th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,289,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEM opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

