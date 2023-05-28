First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

