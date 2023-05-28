Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,072 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.77 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
