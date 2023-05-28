Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:FSI opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.74.
