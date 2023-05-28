Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forafric Global in the first quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

