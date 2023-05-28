Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 277,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.9 %

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 78,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

