Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Short Interest Update

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,635 shares of company stock worth $3,808,524. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,173. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

