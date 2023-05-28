FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 2.01% of FTAI Aviation worth $34,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 552,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 171,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,569 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

