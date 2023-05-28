Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 624,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $343,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 4.32. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTEK shares. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

