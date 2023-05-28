Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,165 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.31% of Garrett Motion worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

