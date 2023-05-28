General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

