GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,589,803 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

