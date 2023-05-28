GG TOKEN Trading 86.9% Higher This Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $154.57 million and $253,265.15 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.11922317 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $119,388.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

