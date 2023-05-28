Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

