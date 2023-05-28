Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

LIT opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

