Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $25.25 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

