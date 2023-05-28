Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

