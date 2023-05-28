Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,989,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of GAMC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.