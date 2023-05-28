Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,532 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.49 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

