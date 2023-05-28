Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Glaukos worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $924,400 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

