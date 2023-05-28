Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $264.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

