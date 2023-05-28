Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

