Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,967 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $44.60 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

