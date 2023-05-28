Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,210 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.