Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average is $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.