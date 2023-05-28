Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the April 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
