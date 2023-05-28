Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the April 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

