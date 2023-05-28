Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo México from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.