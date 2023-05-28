GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.