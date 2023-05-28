Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

GGDVY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $44.40. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.