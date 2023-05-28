GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.59 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.59 million and $574.49 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003129 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

