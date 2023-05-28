H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 82.5% in May

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

Shares of H2O Innovation stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Friday. 12,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEOFF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

Featured Articles

