Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 123.8% in May

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,028,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Shares of Halberd stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Halberd
