Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 123.8% in May

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,028,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Halberd stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

