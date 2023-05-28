Head to Head Comparison: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 2.59 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -8.81 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valens Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valens Semiconductor and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.13%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

