Head to Head Contrast: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.14 $240.72 million $4.60 8.94 Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.20 $15.08 million $3.54 6.58

This table compares Axos Financial and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 25.02% 17.46% 1.64% Finward Bancorp 17.40% 11.64% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.