Head to Head Review: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.72 $5.97 billion $3.72 15.36 BrewBilt Brewing $120,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.78% 15.38% 6.04% BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 4 5 0 2.27 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus target price of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company was founded on August 2, 1977 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

