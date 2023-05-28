Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $14.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.314106 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05237977 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $10,372,162.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.