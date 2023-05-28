Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $10.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.314106 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05237977 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $10,372,162.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

