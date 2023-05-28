Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 97.5% in May

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

