HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

